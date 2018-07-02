Feud Alert! Vanderpump Rules' Billie Lee and Kristen Doute Get Into Twitter War

Please tell us the cameras are rolling right about now.

As Vanderpump Rules prepares for a brand-new season, two stars of the hit Bravo series appear to be feuding off screen.

It started Monday afternoon when Billie Lee took to Twitter and cryptically threw shade at an unnamed person.

"When yo coworkers don't include the only trans girl in GIRLS night at your own job!" she shared on social media. "On the night you work! #RudeAF #TransIsBeautiful."

Kristen Doute saw the message and decided to join the conversation. "It's not your event," she wrote. "Don't make this about something it's not. #NoH8."