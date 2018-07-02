The Bachelorette Can't Even Deal With How Embarrassing Some Of These Men Are

At least things went a little better for poor Becca during her one-on-ones this week. First up was Jason, with whom she visited the gravesite of Edgar Allan Poe and also a donut shop. He kissed her in a coffin, and then they attended a gothic happy hour, an event meant only for those who enjoy a "welcoming darkness." Jason nearly did the splits with a young lady on a Persian rug, and then Becca had a weird surprise for him: all his friends, waiting in a bar!

Becca loved Jasons's friends so much because they reminded her of home and her own friends, which is her explanation for everything she loves, but is also fair. She left that date with Jason acting as if he is The One, but her joy was all gone by the time she went on her date with Leo.

The field trip with the other boys had exhausted Becca so much that Leo's long flowing Jason Momoa hair wasn't even enough to thrill her immediately. Eventually, she was into the date, which involved waders and oyster shucking and one of those awkward concerts, though this date wasn't even close to the same level as Jason's. That can probably be explained by the fact that we haven't even seen Becca speak to Leo up until this point, and the fact that she was emotionally done.