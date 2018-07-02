Why This Fan Theory About Drake and His Son's Name May Actually Be Farfetched

Did Drake drop clues about his son's name long before confirming he is in-fact a father on his latest album, Scorpion?

That's exactly what the internet is hypothesizing after the lyrics to "God's Plan" were revealed to have a possible double meaning. In the smash hit Drake raps, "I only love my bed and my momma, I'm sorry," but an unconfirmed conspiracy theory claims the hip-hop superstar is actually referencing his baby's middle name.

Writes one Twitter user, "Drake's son's name is Adonis Mahbed so in 'God's Plan' when he said 'I only love my bed & my momma' he actually said 'I only love Mahbed & my momma.'"

Your mind is blown, right? Let's dig a little deeper.