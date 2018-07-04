They Do! 8 Hollywood Couples Who Got Married on the Fourth of July

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Barbecues, pool days and fireworks easily make the Fourth of July one of our favorite holidays.
But not everyone enjoys the summer celebration the traditional way. For some Hollywood stars, they take the opportunity to celebrate love that lasts a lifetime.
Contrary to popular belief, it appears that getting married on a holiday isn't a relationship curse—just look at Victoria Beckham and David Beckham who are celebrating their 19-year anniversary today.
Plus, it makes sure you never forget your special day. Ozzy Osbourne has said he married wife Sharon Osbourne on the date because it would make sure he would always remember their anniversary.
Take a look at the gallery below to see how eight celeb couples tied the knot on America's birthday.
Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne
The Black Sabbath frontman married his manager's daughter in Maui on July 4, 1982. Ozzy later said that he chose this date so he would never forget his wedding anniversary.
Tom Hardy & Charlotte Riley
The British actors, who met while filming an adaptation of Wuthering Heights, made the leap in a castle in the South of France in 2014.
Billy Joel & Alexis Roderick
The "Uptown Girl" singer married his fourth wife, an equestrian, in 2015. They wed at his estate on Long Island with the ceremony being officiated by the Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo. The couple welcomed their first child the next month.
David & Victoria Beckham
The soccer star married Posh Spice in 1999 in a lavish ceremony at the 560-acre Luttrellstown Castle outside Dublin, Ireland. The couple reportedly sat upon golden thrones at the altar and had nude figurines of themselves on their wedding cake.
Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher
The That 70's Show co-stars tied the knot in 2015 near Oak Glen, Calif. Mila wore a matching white dress with the couple's daughter Wyatt. The stars were extremely secretive about the ceremony and Ashton said he purposefully lied about their location on social media to avoid paparazzi.
Sara Ramirez & Ryan Debolt
The Greys Anatomy actress married her longtime partner in a private beachfront ceremony in New York in 2012.
Tina Turner & Erwin Bach
After a 27-year partnership, the singer finally married music executive Bach in a private ceremony on Lake Zurich in Switzerland.
Julia Roberts & Danny Moder
The Pretty Woman actress married the cameraman at her estate near Taos, New Mexico in 2002. Roberts wore a pink dress while her groom wore a ruffled red shirt.
