They Do! 8 Hollywood Couples Who Got Married on the Fourth of July

  • By
    &

by Jennifer Cullen | Wed., Jul. 4, 2018 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Victoria Beckham, David Beckham

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Barbecues, pool days and fireworks easily make the Fourth of July one of our favorite holidays.

But not everyone enjoys the summer celebration the traditional way. For some Hollywood stars, they take the opportunity to celebrate love that lasts a lifetime.

Contrary to popular belief, it appears that getting married on a holiday isn't a relationship curse—just look at Victoria Beckham and David Beckham who are celebrating their 19-year anniversary today.

Plus, it makes sure you never forget your special day. Ozzy Osbourne has said he married wife Sharon Osbourne on the date because it would make sure he would always remember their anniversary. 

Take a look at the gallery below to see how eight celeb couples tied the knot on America's birthday.

Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne

BACKGRID

Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne

The Black Sabbath frontman married his manager's daughter in Maui on July 4, 1982. Ozzy later said that he chose this date so he would never forget his wedding anniversary.

2016 Oscars, Academy Awards, Arrivals, Charlotte Riley, Tom Hardy, Couples

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Tom Hardy & Charlotte Riley

The British actors, who met while filming an adaptation of Wuthering Heights, made the leap in a castle in the South of France in 2014.

Alexis Roderick, Billy Joel, Expecting

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Billy Joel & Alexis Roderick

The "Uptown Girl" singer married his fourth wife, an equestrian, in 2015. They wed at his estate on Long Island with the ceremony being officiated by the Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo. The couple welcomed their first child the next month.

Article continues below

Victoria Beckham, David Beckham

Darren Gerrish/Darren Gerrish/WireImage

David & Victoria Beckham

The soccer star married Posh Spice in 1999 in a lavish ceremony at the 560-acre Luttrellstown Castle outside Dublin, Ireland. The couple reportedly sat upon golden thrones at the altar and had nude figurines of themselves on their wedding cake.

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher

Noel Vasquez/GC Images

Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher

The That 70's Show co-stars tied the knot in 2015 near Oak Glen, Calif. Mila wore a matching white dress with the couple's daughter Wyatt. The stars were extremely secretive about the ceremony and Ashton said he purposefully lied about their location on social media to avoid paparazzi.

Sara Ramirez, Ryan Debolt

Amy Graves/WireImage

Sara Ramirez & Ryan Debolt

The Greys Anatomy actress married her longtime partner in a private beachfront ceremony in New York in 2012.

Article continues below

Erwin Bach, Tina Turner, Long Term Couples

Franziska Krug/Getty Images

Tina Turner & Erwin Bach

After a 27-year partnership, the singer finally married music executive Bach in a private ceremony on Lake Zurich in Switzerland.

Danny Moder, Julia Roberts

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for J/P Haitian Relief Organization

Julia Roberts & Danny Moder

The Pretty Woman actress married the cameraman at her estate near Taos, New Mexico in 2002. Roberts wore a pink dress while her groom wore a ruffled red shirt.

Watch Daily Pop Tues-Sat at 11AM, on E! UK

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Fourth Of July , Couples , Weddings , Top Stories , VG
Latest News
Best Country Music Singer Poll, Dolly Parton, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Garth Brooks

Celebrate National Country Music Day by Voting for Your Favorite Country Music Singer!

Victoria Beckham, David Beckham, Twitter

Victoria and David Beckham Celebrate 19-Year Wedding Anniversary: Relive Their Cutest Family Moments

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Post-Oscars 2018

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Might Just Have the Sweetest Love Story Ever

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham

The Truth About Victoria and David Beckham's Marriage: How They Continue to Defy the Haters

Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly

Halsey Spotted With Machine Gun Kelly Before Announcing G-Eazy Split

Tina Turner, Craig Turner

Tina Turner's Son Craig Turner Dead at 59 From Suicide

Katharine McPhee, David Foster

Awkward! David Foster Played the Piano at Fiancée Katharine McPhee's First Wedding

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.