Lucy Hale Sparks Romance Rumors With Ryan Rottman

Lucy Hale may have just revealed her pretty little summer romance.
Earlier today, the Pretty Little Liars star stepped out for a morning coffee run to Starbucks. But instead of making the trip solo, the actress brought along fellow actor Ryan Rottman.
Wearing 7 For All Mankind jeans and a pink tank-top, Lucy looked ready for summer in her Vera Wang shades and ice-cold beverage.
As for Ryan, he opted for water while wearing ripped denim jeans and a sweater.
While they may make a fashionable pair, many can't ignore the fact that photographers spotted them holding hands at one point in their Monday morning outing.
And although both parties aren't confirming anything relationship wise, it certainly caught fans' attention. And yes, they are following each other on social media.
For those who don't recall, Lucy was previously dating her Life Sentence co-star Riley Smith. Their romance wasn't revealed until they were photographed displaying some PDA outside Pace restaurant in Los Angeles. As for Ryan, he previously dated model Jessica Vargas.
Fans will definitely remember Lucy for her role as Aria in the juicy series Pretty Little Liars.
As for Ryan, he's in the industry as well serving as an actor and writer. He worked on various projects including 90210, Billionaire Boys Club and The House Bunny.
So, could Hollywood have a nice new romance on its hands or is it just two people hanging out together? Only time will tell!