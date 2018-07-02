18 Summer-Approved Swimsuits Under $50

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., Jul. 2, 2018 4:57 PM
Half the fun of going to the beach (or to a pool party, or any other summer occasion in which a bathing suit is the wardrobe of choice), is wearing the heck out of that swimsuit.
But let's say you go to one party and there you are, taking tons of pics in said bikini. Can you rewear it to the next event? Of course you can, you're not made of money, but a swimsuit is practically the uniform of the season, it's nice to have options. One pieces, two pieces, prints, no prints—you kindof want 'em all.
And thanks to these under $50 picks, you totally can.
BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing PRINT TIE FRONT KEY HOLE BIKINI TOP, $28; PrettyLittleThing PINK HIGH LEG BIKINI BOTTOM, $18
BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing BLACK CHAIN PRINT LOW BACK SWIMSUIT, $18
BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing PINK PALM SCOOP NECK BIKINI TOP, $15; PrettyLittleThing PINK PALM HIGH LEG BIKINI BOTTOM, $18
BUY IT: Boohoo Petite Leaf Print Swimsuit, $16
BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing ORANGE CHEETAH PRINT BANDEAU BIKINI TOP, $15; PrettyLittleThing ORANGE CHEETAH PRINT HIGH WAISTED HIGH LEG BIKINI BOTTOM, $18
BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing BLACK ONE SHOULDER CUT OUT SWIMSUIT, $28
BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing BLACK AND WHITE TWO TONE EXTREME PLUNGE STRAPPY WAIST SWIMSUIT, $30
BUY IT: Boohoo Tall Jade Strappy Snakeskin Print Swimsuit, $20
BUY IT: Amir Slama Embroidered Bikini Set, $32
BUY IT: The Bikini Lab Dip Dye for You One Piece, $32
BUY IT: Boohoo Plus Applique Flower High Waist Bikini, $25
BUY IT: The Bikini Lab Solid Verbiage High Leg One Piece, $33
BUY IT: Boohoo Cut Out Strappy Bandeau Swimsuit, $18
BUY IT: Boohoo Kos Deep Plunge Swimsuit, $8
BUY IT: Boohoo Plus Off The Shoulder High Leg Tie Swimsuit, $20
BUY IT: The Bikini Lab Solid Plunge One-Piece With Back Detail, $41
BUY IT: Boohoo Plus Leopard Print Swimsuit, $20
BUY IT: Boohoo Plus High Leg Colour Block Bikini, $18
God bless cheap swimwear, are we right?
