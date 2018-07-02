Lili Reinhart Explains Why She Won't Talk About Her "Love Story" With Cole Sprouse

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Jul. 2, 2018 2:43 PM

Lili Reinhart knows her fans are curious about her life.

Sure, they want to know more about what's coming up on Riverdale. They also can't wait to see what's next on her social media platforms. But they really are curious about her romance with co-star Cole Sprouse.

While they may walk select red carpet events together or be photographed on certain trips, Lili recently expressed her desire to talk less about her romance.

"I'm not okay talking about my relationship. I'm not going to tell you my love story," she shared with HarpersBazaar.com. "That's just not appropriate right now."

Why the hesitation?

Lili admitted to the outlet that when she first spoke out about various topics, there were lots of misinterpretations. As a result, she's learned to choose her words carefully.

"I had said a lot of things right in the beginning of Riverdale coming out that people took the wrong way. I had to be like, ‘No, no, no, that's not what I mean' and backtrack a little bit," she explained. "We are in a time where people are insulted by everything."

Lili added, "I choose my battles now. If it's something that I'm passionate about, I'm going to talk about it."

Another topic that she tries to keep private is her family. In fact, one of the toughest things about balancing fame is all the speculation her family has to read about.

"It really weirds me out when people DM my mom," she shared. "Am I pregnant? Am I dating someone? Am I gay? Am I gaining weight? Am I homophobic?  People will always have something to say. I've accepted that. It doesn't mean it's not frustrating when people say those things. It's not like it just rolls off my back."

Ultimately, Lili is grateful for the friends, family and opportunities that have come her way professionally. And although her life may look picture perfect, she has one warning to fans.

"My life is not glamorous," she shared. "I do glamorous things."  

