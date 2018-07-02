Lili Reinhart Explains Why She Won't Talk About Her "Love Story" With Cole Sprouse

Lili Reinhart knows her fans are curious about her life.

Sure, they want to know more about what's coming up on Riverdale. They also can't wait to see what's next on her social media platforms. But they really are curious about her romance with co-star Cole Sprouse.

While they may walk select red carpet events together or be photographed on certain trips, Lili recently expressed her desire to talk less about her romance.

"I'm not okay talking about my relationship. I'm not going to tell you my love story," she shared with HarpersBazaar.com. "That's just not appropriate right now."

Why the hesitation?