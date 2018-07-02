Oprah Winfrey Recalls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "Glowing With Happiness" at Royal Wedding

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Wedding, Kiss, Oprah Winfrey

Ben Birchall/PA Wire, AP Images

Oprah Winfrey is dishing on her experience at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

The OWN founder was one of the celebrity guests in attendance at the royal wedding on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Now she's opening up about the couple's nuptials in the August edition of O, The Oprah Magazine.

"I was unprepared for the depth of emotion I felt stepping onto the grounds of Windsor Castle," Oprah writes in the upcoming issue. "It literally took my breath away. I exclaimed out loud to no one in particular: 'Whoa! This right here is a whole 'nother level!'"

"And I thought immediately of the history, the legacy, the astounding moment Meghan Markle was stepping into. And what it would take to be prepared for such a moment," she continues. "The life she was leaving behind and the new world to which she was rising—all part of a destiny she helped design."

Oprah went on to write that you could "feel the power of love" watching the couple's wedding.

"It gave us hope, that wedding," Oprah writes. "Hope that we can all do what Mara Gay described in her New York Times opinion piece as 'imagining the day when we wake up and remember who we want to be.'"

"We all want to feel as radiant, joyful, and alive as Meghan looked on her way down the aisle to meet Harry. Both of them were glowing with happiness," Oprah concludes. "I can't wait to see the goodness that will come from their union. Goodness that I know for sure will help change the way the world thinks about what is possible, even more than it already has."

The August issue of O, The Oprah Magazine is on newsstands July 10.

