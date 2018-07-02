Oprah Winfrey Recalls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "Glowing With Happiness" at Royal Wedding

"And I thought immediately of the history, the legacy, the astounding moment Meghan Markle was stepping into. And what it would take to be prepared for such a moment," she continues. "The life she was leaving behind and the new world to which she was rising—all part of a destiny she helped design."

Oprah went on to write that you could "feel the power of love" watching the couple's wedding.

"It gave us hope, that wedding," Oprah writes. "Hope that we can all do what Mara Gay described in her New York Times opinion piece as 'imagining the day when we wake up and remember who we want to be.'"