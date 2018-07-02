Shay Mitchell and Kendall Jenner Are Bringing This Retro Swimsuit Back

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Jul. 2, 2018 2:28 PM
Celebs are bringing back a retro swimsuit style that's universally flattering.
Over the weekend, Shay Mitchellalong with Elsa Hosk and Marianna Hewitt were living her best life in Ibiza, Spain, courtesy of Revolve. For the former Pretty Little Liars actress, her dream vacation included a swimsuit that we're dying to add to our summer wardrobe: the vintage-inspired front tie bikini.
Having fun in the sun, the star wore the Beach Riot x Revolve Gia Top with white, high-rise bottoms. With the front tie, the style takes us back to the 1950s, when the trend was popular among pin-up girls. The top is a flattering cut for the bust and frames the neckline with its sultry appeal. With the high-waist bottoms, which makes legs appear longer, this retro style makes a major impact.
Kendall Jenner is also a fan of the style. Sporting the Kendall + Kylie x Revolve Knot Front Bikini, the star revealed a front tie top with skinny straps (that can also be worn as a bandeau) in bright yellow with a high-waist bottom.
Love the look? Shop the vintage style below!
Victoria Bikini, $145
Women's Slimming Control Floral Cropped Tie Front Bikini Swim Top, $40
Lexi Striped Cutout Tie-Front One Piece Swimsuit in Grey, $33
Print Tie Front Ruffle Bikini Top, $40; High Waisted Gingham Print Ruffle Bikini Bottoms, $40
Begonia Swimsuit, $177
Stripe Tie Front Bikini Top, $38; Stripe Tieside Bikini Bottoms, Now $15
Cali Dreamin' Knotted Top, Now $51; Cali Dreamin' Knotted Bottom, $47
