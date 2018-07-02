Kaley Cuoco's Wedding Dress Took 400 Hours to Make: All the Details on Her Custom Bridal Look!

Perhaps Karl Cook said it best: "G--d damn that dress was amazing!"

The professional equestrian hasn't stopped gushing over Kaley Cuoco since marrying her on Saturday, and we don't blame him one bit. Yes, there was a massive floral altar in the shape of a horseshoe, a two-story tent flown in from Germany and circus acts galore, but it was Kaley's stunning Reem Acra wedding gown that really stole the show.

For her big day, the Big Bang Theory star ditched the riding pants and boots she'd typically wear to Karl's horse ranch in San Diego where the ceremony was held for a much more elegant ensemble.

She channeled the glitz and glamour of the 1920s for her bridal look, which E! News confirms was custom designed and took a whopping 400 hours to construct.