Kaley Cuoco's Wedding Dress Took 400 Hours to Make: All the Details on Her Custom Bridal Look!

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Jul. 2, 2018 2:19 PM

Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook, Wedding

Claudia Craig Photography

Perhaps Karl Cook said it best: "G--d damn that dress was amazing!" 

The professional equestrian hasn't stopped gushing over Kaley Cuoco since marrying her on Saturday, and we don't blame him one bit. Yes, there was a massive floral altar in the shape of a horseshoe, a two-story tent flown in from Germany and circus acts galore, but it was Kaley's stunning Reem Acra wedding gown that really stole the show. 

For her big day, the Big Bang Theory star ditched the riding pants and boots she'd typically wear to Karl's horse ranch in San Diego where the ceremony was held for a much more elegant ensemble.

She channeled the glitz and glamour of the 1920s for her bridal look, which E! News confirms was custom designed and took a whopping 400 hours to construct. 

50 yards of pure silk chiffon were used to make Kaley's lace dress and beaded cape, which were decorated with handmade floral appliqués and embroidered tulle. A team of 10 seamstresses worked together to hand embroider the gown. 

Reem Acra herself tells E! News in a statement, "It was a joy to create this custom gown for Kaley. She looked wonderful and I wish her and Karl a lifetime of happiness."

After saying "I do," Cuoco changed into a Tadashi Shoji lace jumpsuit. 

Cuoco's BFF Brad Goreski helped style, as well as Daniela Viviana Romero. Hairstylist Christine Symonds transformed the bride's textured low bun into a flirty high ponytail for the reception, which was accessorized with Jennifer Behr floral hairpieces. 

For even more details on Kaley and Karl's extravaganza, check out our exclusive interview with wedding planner Lauren Tatum right here

Congratulations to the happy couple! 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

