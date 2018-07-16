Vote for Your Favorite Male Athlete Before the 2018 ESPYS

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Mon., Jul. 16, 2018 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Alexander Ovechkin, Tom Brady

Getty Images

The ESPYS are coming!

Every year sports fans get to honor the athletes who hit it out of the park (sometimes literally), threw the best pass or made the biggest impression on the court or field at the ESPYS.

This year, the big show will take place on Wednesday, July 18 and all of your favorite sports stars will be in attendance.

As we gear up for the big night, which Danica Patrick will be hosting, we want to hear from you on which of the top male athletes stole the show this year. Was it Tom Brady or Alexander Ovechkin? Or, perhaps it was James Harden or José Altuve.

These four fierce competitors will be battling it out for the top honor of Best Male Athlete and we're not sure who will take home the trophy.

Photos

Super Bowl 2018: Star Sightings

Jose Altuve, James Harden

Getty Images

Even though Brady didn't win Super Bowl LII he did have a lot of major comeback wins as the New England Patriots quarterback for another impressive season of football. He led his team to their ninth straight division championship and competed in his third Super Bowl in four years. Plus, he did this all at the age of 40.

Ovechkin on the other hand, finally got the recognition he deserved while leading his team, the Washington Capitals, to their first-ever Stanley Cup win.

The Russian hockey player is the captain of the red-hot team and throughout the season and the Stanley Cup playoffs he never gave up or backed down. His hard work paid off when the team won by one goal in the final game of the series.

In addition to the talented athletes of Brady and Ovechkin, there were two big stars that came out of Houston this past year that could take home the trophy.

Photos

Sports Nuts: Famous Fans

Harden was one of the two killer stars that called Houston home this past season. He had another impressive year on the Houston Rockets as a shooting guard. He led his team to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference with a 65-17 record and averaged 30.4 points per game. Plus, he was just dubbed the NBA MVP for this season, which is not easy to do. 

Altuve was another Houston player to watch last season. He was a  standout player when it came to the 2017 World Series and helped his team win big. The Venezuela-born player shinned as the second baseman on the Houston Astros when they beat the Los Angeles Dodgers for their first World Series title in franchise history. Oh, and it was also the first World Series win for a Texas ball club!

Now that you know which athletes are up for Best Male Athlete vote for your favorite player below.

Don't forget to tune in for the 2018 ESPYS when they air on July 18 on ABC to see if your top player wins it all.

2018 ESPYS: Male Athlete of the Year
Which athlete do you want to see win Best Male Athlete at the 2018 ESPYS?
37.2%
21.6%
17.8%
23.4%

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Tom Brady , 2018 ESPY Awards , James Harden
Latest News
Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan's Shirtless Selfie for Naomi Osaka Is a Gift to All of Us

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson to Receive Global Icon Award at 2018 MTV EMAs

Lena Dunham, Surgery

Lena Dunham Undergoes Surgery to Remove Ovary

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Rain

Meghan Markle Shows Serena Williams Some Love With Her Latest Royal Tour Look

The Conners

The Conners Ratings Are Here—How Many People Watched to Find Out About Roseanne?

Keira Knightley

You Wouldn't Believe Which Pop Star Keira Knightley Gets Mistaken For

Fifty Shades Freed

The PCAs Drama Movie Finalists Are So Intense They'll Keep You on the Edge of Your Seat

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.