Cheryl Cole Addresses ''Nasty'' Rumors About Her Split From Liam Payne

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Jul. 2, 2018 1:10 PM
Cheryl Coleis setting the record on her breakup from Liam Payne.
One day after the British couple announced their split, the notoriously private Girls Aloud singer shared a message with her 6.4 million Twitter followers.
Addressing reports that her mother, Joan Callaghan, drove a wedge between the pair and pushed them to separate, Cheryl wrote in a statement, "I hate responding to stuff esp at such difficult times but I cannot sit here and listen to such nasty, false articles regarding my mam."
"I don't know why they involve her in stories about me," she continued. "I can assure you she has absolutely nothing to do with any of it. I am a grown woman who is capable of dealing with my own life. She is a soft and kind woman who doesn't deserve to be dragged into something that has nothing whatsoever to do with her."
John Phillips/Getty Images
Payne, who shares 1-year-old son Bear Payne with Cole, has not responded to the rumors aside from the initial statement they both shared on Sunday.
"Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways," the former One Directionmember tweeted. "It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."
For months, Liam and Cheryl faced tabloid speculation that their relationship was on the rocks. In March, the "Get Low" crooner opened up about their less-than perfect personal life.
"You know, we have our struggles," the 24-year-old confessed to ES magazine. "Like, of course I'm not gonna sit here and say that everything's absolutely fine and dandy, because of course you go through different things, and that's what a relationship is."
He explained, "This part of our relationship was never not going to happen; there was always going to be a little bit of tenseness in the way we sort ourselves out. But tell me a relationship in the world that doesn't go through a spot like that? It's about whether you make it through or not, together, is the main point there, I guess."
The exes went public with their romance in late 2015.
