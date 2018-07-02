Riverdale's Camila Mendes Talks Dating Her Non-Actor Boyfriend

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jul. 2, 2018 1:06 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Camila Mendes, Victor Houston, Instagram

When it comes to her dating life, Camila Mendes is keeping her eyes outside of Hollywood. 

The Riverdale star recently took her new romance with Victor Houston public. As a source previously told E! News, the couple went to neighboring high schools in Florida before reconnecting recently in New York City. According to the insider, the couple has been dating for two months and just celebrated her 24th birthday together in the Hamptons. 

While the relationship is still fairly new, Mendes has avoided something that she figured out doesn't work for her—dating fellow actors. Speaking of her beau to Nylon, the star coyly said, "It's somebody completely out of the industry. It's funny because I'm more hesitant to talk about it because I don't want him to read this... I actually would totally talk about it right now, if I didn't feel like, Wait, he might read this."

Photos

Love Lives of Riverdale Stars

Camila Mendes, Victor Houston

Instagram

While she told the magazine she is a "very open person," it seems she's a bit more shy when it comes to her private beau. 

Instead, the star dished on her difficult dating past in the industry. "It's just dating people in the industry is tough. I did for a little bit. I've just dated actors. It's hard when that's your world," she told Nylon. "You only meet people through work and that can be really tough, because you're not necessarily meeting people that you're similar to. It's just people that you're with because you're working on the same project."

The star said she's since learned "not to do that."

"I realize that I don't think I like actors," she elaborated to Nylon. "Actors are really emotionally complicated. You would think they would be more in tune with their emotions, but sometimes they're just not. I just really need to get out of this industry with someone who is in a stable environment."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Couples , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Queer Eye, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown

Finding the Fab Five: How Netflix's Queer Eye Came to Be

Cheryl, Liam Payne, 2018 Brit Awards

Cheryl Cole Addresses ''Nasty'' Rumors About Her Split From Liam Payne

Malia Obama

Inside Malia Obama's "Normal" Life After Growing Up in the White House: Harvard, Ignoring Haters and Seeing the World

I Am the Night

I Am the Night: The 13 Coolest Shots From Patty Jenkins' TNT Series Starring Chris Pine

Chrissy Teigen & More Welcome LeBron James to Los Angeles

Melyssa Ford Seriously Injured After Horrific Car Accident

Smoke Dawg Dead at 21: Rapper Killed in Shooting

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.