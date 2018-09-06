Finding the Fab Five: How Netflix's Queer Eye Came to Be

Leave it to Mindy Kaling to tweet the truth.

"I'm gonna say what we're all thinking: whoever cast the @netflix #queereye did an incredible job," she wrote on June 24. And we couldn't agree more, along with the rest of the world as it seems everyone is obsessed with Netflix's Queer Eye, the revival of the iconic series that has introduced an all-new Fab Five. In less than a year, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France and Bobby Berk have gone from virtual unknowns to overnight pop culture sensations.

And Danielle Gervais (the senior vice president of casting & talent at ITV America) and Gretchen Palek (the co-president of Leftfield Pictures), are the two women responsible for finding the Internet's five new bingeable best friends. You're welcome, Mindy!

"There was a lot of pressure," Palek told E! News of the search for 2018's Fab Five. "That's the beautiful thing about casting, if it doesn't work we're first blamed! We understood how important it was."

Here's the untold story of how Netflix's Fab Five came to be in honor Queer Eye being nominated for five awards for the 2018 People's Choice Awards, including Best TV Revival, Best TV Reality Show and Best Bingeworthy Show. (Antoni and Jonathan are also up for Best Reality TV Star.)