Inside Malia Obama's "Normal" Life After Growing Up in the White House: Harvard, Ignoring Haters and Seeing the World

Malia Obama wasn't the first-ever child of a U.S. president to enroll at Harvard, as she did last year, with former first lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obamaaka "Mom and Dad"—on hand to get her settled in on move-in day.

But considering the last first daughter to do so was Caroline Kennedy in the 1970s, her experience at the storied Ivy League institution promised to be unlike any of the first kids who matriculated before her. For starters, what teenager wants to avoid the Internet?

Malia, who took a year off before college and will celebrate her 20th birthday on July 4, lived in the White House between the tender ages of 10 and 18, young enough for a bit of an Eloise-at-the-Plaza type of experience but old enough to be privy to plenty of the garbage directed at her family from the vast world of cable news, Twitter and, more than a few times, Capitol Hill. There's been no such thing as a presidency that didn't exist under a dirty microscope—Chelsea Clinton left for college just in time—but a lot of the mundane daily scrutiny usually saved for the president himself broadened to encompass the first lady and their children at an unprecedented level during the Obama years.

So, no wonder Malia was more than ready to strike out on her own after high school.