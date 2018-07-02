I Am the Night: The 13 Coolest Shots From Patty Jenkins' TNT Series Starring Chris Pine

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jul. 2, 2018 12:44 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

I Am the Night, which is not a show about Batman but is directed by Wonder Woman's Patty Jenkins, is coming to TNT this January and it looks really slick and pretty. And we're not just talking about its star Chris Pine.

Pine and his Wonder Woman director are back together again for the six-part series inspired by true events. The series tells the story of Fauna Hodel (India Eisley), who was given away at birth. As she begins to investigate her past, she follows a "sinister trail that swirls ever closer to an infamous Hollywood gynecologist, Dr. George Hodel [Jefferson Mays], a man involved in the darkest Hollywood debauchery," TNT said in a release.

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

Pine, who is also an executive producer on the series, plays Jay Singletary, a former Marine who is now a hack reporter/paparazzo. The show also stars Leland Orser, Yul Vazquez, Dylan Smith, Golden Brooks, Justin Cornwell and Jay Paulson. It's an even bigger Wonder Woman reunion with Connie Nielsen part of the cast. Sam Sheridan wrote five of the six episodes about the life of Fauna Hodel. Jenkins is executive producer and serving as director on some of the episodes. Carl Franklin, a veteran of Homeland and House of Cards, is also directing and serving as executive producer.

The period drama looks stunning, thanks in part to Pine's blue peepers. See some of the shots that caught our eye below and the full trailer above.

I Am the Night

TNT

I Am the Night

TNT

Read

Chris Pine May Be the Best Dressed Man in Hollywood Right Now

I Am the Night

TNT

Shirtless Chris Pine alert!

I Am the Night

TNT

I Am the Night

TNT

Chris Pine pulls up next to you on the road. What do you do?

I Am the Night

TNT

Photos

All the Greatest Superhero Costumes on TV—Ranked From Super Tragic to Super Epic!

I Am the Night

TNT

I Am the Night

TNT

I Am the Night

TNT

Where were you when you fell into Chris Pine's eyes?

Photos

What's the Best Superhero Show on TV? Ranking Small Screen's Comic Stars

I Am the Night

TNT

I Am the Night

TNT

I Am the Night

TNT

Read

Wonder Woman 1984 First Look: Steve Trevor Is Alive?!

I Am the Night

TNT

Reminder: You're getting Chris Pine on a weekly basis in I Am the Night.

I Am the Night premieres January 2019 on TNT.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chris Pine , Wonder Woman , Entertainment , Apple News , TV , Top Stories
Latest News

"The Conners" Finally Speak Out About Roseanne

Kaley Cuoco

The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco Is Your New Harley Quinn

Criminal Minds

Criminal Minds Celebrates 300 Episodes: Behind-the-Scenes Hang Out Secrets Revealed

Lethal Weapon, Seann William Scott

Damon Wayans Says He's Quitting Lethal Weapon

The Conners

The Conners Cast Channeling Real "Sadness" Into the Show

"Criminal Minds" Cast Celebrates 300th Episode Milestone

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Chelsea Peretti Leaving Brooklyn Nine-Nine During Season 6

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.