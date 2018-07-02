Ariana Grande Reacts to Pete Davidson's New Bleach Blond Hair

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jul. 2, 2018 11:29 AM
Ariana Grande thinks Pete Davidson's new blond 'do is "so sick."
The Saturday Night Live comedian appears to have bleached his hair for his upcoming role in the movie Big Time Adolescence. In was announced at the end of June that Davidson would be starring in the coming-of-age film, which centers on a 16-year-old boy who starts to follow in the footsteps of his friend, a college dropout (Davidson).
Davidson showed off his new hair color on Instagram over the weekend, captioning one post with the movie's title. Grande commented on the photo of her fiancé, "so sick. i'm so excited for u bye. come to bed."
On Sunday, Davidson also shared another photo of his hair while out on a late night pizza date with Grande.
"i love you," Grande commented on the pic, to which Davidson replied, "hi i love you more spumoni princess."
It's been almost two months since Grande and Davidson's relationship was revealed to the world. Shortly after the romance news broke, the couple confirmed their relationship in late May on social media.
Weeks later, the couple took their relationship to the next level and got engaged. After the announcement was made, it was also revealed that Grande and Davidson purchased a new apartment in New York City, worth a reported $16 million.
Check out their new place HERE!
