Ariana Grande Reacts to Pete Davidson's New Bleach Blond Hair

On Sunday, Davidson also shared another photo of his hair while out on a late night pizza date with Grande.

"i love you," Grande commented on the pic, to which Davidson replied, "hi i love you more spumoni princess."

It's been almost two months since Grande and Davidson's relationship was revealed to the world. Shortly after the romance news broke, the couple confirmed their relationship in late May on social media.

Weeks later, the couple took their relationship to the next level and got engaged. After the announcement was made, it was also revealed that Grande and Davidson purchased a new apartment in New York City, worth a reported $16 million.

