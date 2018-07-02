Hallmark Channel's Christmas in July Is Back! Which Classic Holiday TV Movie Will You Be Watching?

Santa is coming to town!

OK, it's not December, so Santa still has a little bit of time to make toys and check the naughty and nice list, but thanks to Hallmark Channel we can celebrate Christmas a little bit early this year.

Over the past few years Hallmark has become the No.1 destination for all of your holiday movie needs and now we're getting Christmas in July from the network and it's so exciting.

Beginning on July 13th (through July 26th) the network will be having its annual Christmas Keepsake Week AKA Christmas in July, which means you can get into the holiday spirit way earlier.

In fact, there are 14 days of movies coming your way and way too many films to count (like more than 20), so get your stockings and Christmas lights out and ready to go.

With so many movies in their lineup for this festive occasion we can't help but start singing Christmas carols at our desks right now. It might be 80 degrees outside but inside it's time for hot cocoa, warm blankets, Hallmark Christmas movies and maybe a leftover candy cane or two.