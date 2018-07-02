American Horror Story Season 8 Cast: Who Is the "Secret Friend"?

What exactly is going on with American Horror Story season eight and who is its "secret friend"?

Shortly after Ryan Murphy announced season eight would in fact be the anticipated Coven and Murder House (that's seasons three and one) crossover, FX announced a September premiere date. The crossover announcement came after several details about the new season, which presumably weren't about the crossover, were dropped.

Season nine was intended to be the crossover, Murphy previously told E! News. "You know everybody involved says they're really optimistic about it—that they would want to read a script and then everybody wants to bring the band back together..." he said. "So I think it could be great it could sort of be an all-star thing. Dylan [McDermott] said he'd be up for it, Connie [Britton] would be up for it. Angela [Bassett] said she'd be up for it. So we'll see. I'm optimistic about it."