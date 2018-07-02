Melyssa Ford Suffers Skull Fracture and Concussion After Car Crash

UPDATE: Melyssa Ford is expressing gratitude for family, friends and strangers who have helped in her recovery during the past four weeks.

"I'll never be able to convey how much it has meant to me to know, without a doubt, that you had my back in my greatest hour of need," she shared on Instagram Sunday evening. Read her full statement and health update here.

————

Melyssa Ford is in the hospital after suffering a serious car crash.

The music video model and former reality star was driving to a bridal shower on Thursday in Los Angeles when an 18-wheeler allegedly "merged into her lane, clipping her back right tire" while she was traveling on Ventura Freeway and exiting an avenue, her rep told Us Weekly

As her rep explained to the magazine, her Jeep Wrangler was sent into a "tailspin" and flipped over several times before landing upside down. Her rep told the magazine Ford suffered a skull fracture, concussion and bleeding in her brain among other injuries. 

Ford's friend and fellow reality star Claudia Jordan took to social media with Ford's permission to notify the public of the accident. She also shared a photo of the star laying on the side of the road beside a car on its head as people tried to help her. 

Photos

Famous Freak Accidents

"She doesn't even remember this as she has a huge gash in her head and blood on the brain," Jordan described. 

"She was involved in a horrific accident that could have easily taken her life. It's actually a miracle she survived. She's injured FOR REAL."

Jordan asked that any witnesses to the crash contact her with information. "As you can imagine Melyssa doesn't remember much so I'm hoping witnesses will come forward and assist in putting the pieces back together," she noted. 

Ford is recovering in a Los Angeles hospital, the magazine reported.

(Originally published Monday, July 2, 2018 at 7:28 a.m. PST)

 

