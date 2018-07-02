Melyssa Ford Suffers Skull Fracture and Concussion After Car Crash

Melyssa Ford is in the hospital after suffering a serious car crash.

The music video model and former reality star was driving to a bridal shower on Thursday in Los Angeles when an 18-wheeler allegedly "merged into her lane, clipping her back right tire" while she was traveling on Ventura Freeway and exiting an avenue, her rep told Us Weekly.

As her rep explained to the magazine, her Jeep Wrangler was sent into a "tailspin" and flipped over several times before landing upside down. Her rep told the magazine Ford suffered a skull fracture, concussion and bleeding in her brain among other injuries.

Ford's friend and fellow reality star Claudia Jordan took to social media with Ford's permission to notify the public of the accident. She also shared a photo of the star laying on the side of the road beside a car on its head as people tried to help her.