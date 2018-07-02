Roseanne Barr Says She's Received a "Really Good Offer to Go Back on TV"

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jul. 2, 2018 6:31 AM
You haven't seen the last of Roseanne Barr. Barr, whose iconic sitcom Roseanne returned for one season on ABC before being canceled following the comic's racist tweet aimed at former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, told Rabbi Shmuley Boteach that she's been offered quite a few new gigs since Roseanne was canceled.
"I've already been offered so many things and I almost already accepted one really good offer to go back on TV and I might do it. But we'll see," she said on the podcast.
ABC ordered a spinoff of Roseanne currently titled The Conners. The series will follow the TV family Barr helped create—Laurie Metcalf, John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman are all returning, reprising their Roseanne roles—but Barr will have no financial or creative ties to the series. That was part of the deal to save the jobs of the cast and crew on the series.
In the podcast, Barr said she didn't want to hurt the cast, specifically Jayden Rey, the young black actress who played her granddaughter. "I was very upset about hurting things I care about and hurting people that I care about…she loved me and I loved her and I did not want her…to not have a job because she's great and I did not want her to think badly of Jewish people, me specifically. I didn't ask to be paid off. I asked for nothing. I just stepped away from that, that is penance. I put a lot of thought into it."
In a statement when The Conners was announced, Barr said, "I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from Roseanne. I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved."
There's been no word on how the new TV series will explain Roseanne Conner's absence. The character was set to have surgery in the season finale leading many to believe Roseanne Conner will be killed off. In a release, ABC said the series will find the family "forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before."
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Barr holds the rights to any future spinoff or revival of Roseanne and her Roseanne Conner character.
