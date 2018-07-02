Smoke Dawg Dead at 21: Rapper Killed in Shooting

The rap world has lost a rising star.

Jahvante Smart, known in the music world as Smoke Dawg, died Saturday night in Toronto after suffering a gunshot wound, Toronto Police said. He was one of three people officers found on the scene in the Queen Street West and Peter Street area with wounds.

Ernest Modekwe, 28—reportedly another member of the music scene—also died, while the third person, an unidentified woman, is expected to recover from her injuries.

Police have asked anyone in the area who heard or saw anything out of the ordinary Saturday night and Sunday morning and for any residents who have security cameras on their property to contact authorities.