Smoke Dawg Dead at 21: Rapper Killed in Shooting

Mon., Jul. 2, 2018 6:29 AM

The rap world has lost a rising star. 

Jahvante Smart, known in the music world as Smoke Dawg, died Saturday night in Toronto after suffering a gunshot wound, Toronto Police said. He was one of three people officers found on the scene in the Queen Street West and Peter Street area with wounds.

Ernest Modekwe, 28—reportedly another member of the music scene—also died, while the third person, an unidentified woman, is expected to recover from her injuries. 

Police have asked anyone in the area who heard or saw anything out of the ordinary Saturday night and Sunday morning and for any residents who have security cameras on their property to contact authorities.

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

"Jahvante Smart, also known to many of his fans as Smoke Dawg passed away on the evening of June 30th 2018. He was 21 years old. Jahvante touched the lives of many fans not only in Toronto but around the world," his rep confirmed to E! News. "Music was able to let him travel the world and chase his dream of becoming a superstar."

Last year, Smoke Dawg performed with Drake during his Boy Meets World tour. "All these gifts and blessed souls and inner lights being extinguished lately is devastating," the award-winning rapper wrote in tribute to the late star on social media. "I wish peace would wash over our city. So much talent and so many stories we never get to see play out. Rest up Smoke."

Smart's rep elaborated, "As a young man from Regent Park, he overcame poverty and grew into a responsible, caring grown man who took care of his friends and family. He helped people wherever he could and will be remembered for his huge smile and glowing personality."

A candlelight vigil will be held on Monday at 8:30 p.m. in Toronto at the Metropolitan Church Park at Queen Street East and Church Street in Smart's honor. The star's rep asked that attendees please bring flowers, candles and posters. "Everyone is welcome."

The rapper is survived by his 1-year-old daughter, his parents and 13 siblings. 

Our thoughts are with Smart's loved ones at this time. 

