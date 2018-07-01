Beyoncé Werks It Out After Stage Malfunctions During On The Run II Concert in Poland

Bey came to slay no matter how she had to get there!

On Saturday night, Beyoncé had a bit of a hiccup at the end of her and Jay-Z's On the Run II concert in Warsaw, Poland. Fans at the show were quick to catch the superstar singer and her people when they had to think fast after the flying stage malfunctioned, bringing in a ladder so that the mom of three could get to the floor.

Concert-goer Kuba Kuca, who caught the whole thing, posted a YouTube video of the stage malfunction and wrote, "Beyonce's flying stage got broken at the end of the show in Warsaw and she had to walk down on a ladder. She also gave us a little cute dance!"

That's why she's a pro!