Anna Kournikova's Twins May Be the Cutest Celebrity World Cup Fans Ever

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Jul. 1, 2018 5:32 PM

Goooooooaaaaaal!

Anna Kournikova got her twins into the spirit of the game earlier to support both of their parents' heritage by dressing the little guys up for the  Spain versus Russia match today during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the quadrennial international football tournament contested by the men's national teams of the member associations of FIFA

In the two Instagram photos, Anna posted pics of Nicholas and Lucy outfitted in both Russian jerseys and Spanish jerseys—and that's because Anna is Russian, while the kiddos' dad, Latin popstar Enrique Iglesiashails from Spain.

When you can't figure out who to support—pick both!

Lucky for former pro tennis player, Russia won the match in overtime. Today's win sends the team off to the quarter-final of the World Cup—a first for the country since the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991.

On Dec. 18, 2017, E! News confirmed that the couple welcomed twins. The news came was quite a surprise to fans since Anna managed to keep the pregnancy news secret while expecting.

Of course, Anna's twins aren't the only celeb offspring who are showing their pride during the month-long event, which takes place in Anna's birthplace of Russia.

Check out some other stars and their kids, who can't stop the celebrating with World Cup excitement...

Alessandra Ambrosio, Instagram, celeb World Cup fans

Alessandra Ambrosio/Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio

On June 27, the Brazilian supermodel posted this photo from the Spartak Stadium and wrote, "Vai Brasillllllllllll."

Eva Longoria, Instagram, celeb World Cup fans

Eva Longoria/Instagram

Eva Longoria

On June 23, the new mom posted an Instagram photo of her newborn son Santiago in a Mexico jersey. The TV star wrote the caption, "Look who’s ready for #Mexico game! #WorldCup."

Enrique Iglesias, Instagram, celeb World Cup fans

Enrique Iglesias/Instagram

Enrique Iglesias

On June 15, the proud papa wrote on Instagram, "#worldcup #spain #portugal"

Gisele Bundchen, Vivian Lake Brady, Instagram, celeb World Cup fans

Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

Vivian Lake Brady

On June 27, Gisele posted a photo of her soccer-playing daughter Vivian Lake and wrote, "A 12ª jogadora já está pronta!!! Vai Brasil!!!"

Gisele Bundchen, Instagram, celeb World Cup fans

Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

Gisele Bundchen

The Brazilian supermodel posted an Instagram pic, rocking a Brazil jersey and cuddling with her pups. Tom Brady's lady love wrote, "Torcida organizada!! Vai Brasil!!!"

Anna Kournikova, Instagram, celeb World Cup fans

Anna Kournikova/Instagram

Anna Kournikova

On June 14, Anna posted a pic of her son Nicholas with the caption, "#Россия #worldcup2018 #GoRussia."

Shakira, Milan Piqué Mebarak, Sasha Piqué Mebarak, Instagram, celeb World Cup fans

Shakira/Instagram

Milan Piqué Mebarak, Sasha Piqué Mebarak

Shakira posted photos of her and Gerard Piqué two sons in Colombian jerseys.

