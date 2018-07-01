Johnny Galecki Posts Sweet Message to ''Fake Wife'' Kaley Cuoco After Wedding

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Jul. 1, 2018 3:57 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Johnny Galecki's got nothing but love for his TV wife and his real-life ex girlfriend!

The day after Kaley Cuoco’s glamorous nuptials to Karl Cook on Saturday, the Big Bang Theory actor hopped on social media to share some of his joy for the happy couple.

Along with a photo holding hands with the blushing bride in her Reem Acra gown, Johnny, who has played Leonard Hofstadter on the hit CBS sitcom since 2007, wrote, "Couldn’t be happier for my fake wife @normancook and @mrtankcook whose words brought us all to tears last night. So much love for you both."

Photos

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook: Romance Rewind

Hours after the two were married on Saturday, Johnny also posted a photo with the duo, writing, "Deepest congrats to the newlyweds. Love you both so much @normancook & @mrtankcook So moved by tonight."

Johnny wasn’t the only member of the Big Bang squad who were at the animal-themed bash. Mayim Bialik and Wil Wheaton also shared pictures from the reception.

On Saturday night, Kaley black and white snapshot of the couple kissing "Legally KCSQUARED 6-30-18."

For the ceremony, Cuoco wore a white lace gown with matching cape. She later changed into a flirty jumpsuit and switched her elegant low bun into a high ponytail. 

Kaley and Karl began dating in 2016 after meeting at a horse show. 

Congrats to the happy couple!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Johnny Galecki , Top Stories , Apple News , Kaley Cuoco
Latest News
Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, Liam Payne, Cannes 2016

Liam Payne and Cheryl Split: ''We Are Going Our Separate Ways''

Eiza Gonzalez, Josh Duhamel

Josh Duhamel and Eiza González Pack on the PDA in Mexico

Camila Mendes, Victor Houston, Instagram

Riverdale's Camila Mendes and Victor Houston Get Cozy on Her Birthday Weekend

Jen Harley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Ariana, Instagram

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Ex Jen Harley Dotes on Couple's Baby Days After Her Arrest

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Is Nick Jonas' Biggest Fan at Brazil Concert

True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian, Baby, Daughter

Khloe Kardashian Coos at a Grinning Baby True Thompson in Adorable Video

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Pack on the PDA in New York

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.