Johnny Galecki Posts Sweet Message to ''Fake Wife'' Kaley Cuoco After Wedding

Johnny Galecki's got nothing but love for his TV wife and his real-life ex girlfriend!

The day after Kaley Cuoco’s glamorous nuptials to Karl Cook on Saturday, the Big Bang Theory actor hopped on social media to share some of his joy for the happy couple.

Along with a photo holding hands with the blushing bride in her Reem Acra gown, Johnny, who has played Leonard Hofstadter on the hit CBS sitcom since 2007, wrote, "Couldn’t be happier for my fake wife @normancook and @mrtankcook whose words brought us all to tears last night. So much love for you both."