Liam Payne and Cheryl Split: ''We Are Going Our Separate Ways''

Venturelli/WireImage
by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Jul. 1, 2018 3:11 PM
Liam Payne has announced that he and partner Cheryl have split up.
The boybander posted the news on his Twitter, "Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."
The announcement comes after months of speculation that the two were headed for a break up.
The couple welcomed a son named Bear in March 2017.
