Josh Duhamel and Eiza González Pack on the PDA in Mexico

It looks like Josh Duhamel and Eiza González's romance is heating up!

The 45-year-old actor and 28-year-old actress packed on the PDA while vacationing in Mexico this weekend. They were photographed on Sunday kissing and hugging and enjoying a romantic boat ride on Muyil Lagoon, near the Mayan ruins. The actress sported a gunmetal bikini, while the actor wore red-trimmed white swimming trunks and a white T-shirt.

Duhamel and Eiza González first stepped out together in June, appearing on a dinner date in Los Angeles, and were photographed again a couple of times since then that month, including at another restaurant, where they showed some PDA.

They had first sparked speculation they were dating in February, about five months after Duhamel and Fergieannounced they had split after eight years of marriage.

Neither Duhamel nor González has commented about the nature of their relationship.

