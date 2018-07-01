Priyanka Chopra Is Nick Jonas' Biggest Fan at Brazil Concert

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 1, 2018 12:45 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

GADE / BACKGRID

Priyanka Chopra is Nick Jonas' biggest fan and the two appear to be quite the jet-setting couple!

The Quantico actress cheered on the pop star and filmed him on her phone as he performed at the VillaMix Festival 2018 in Goiânia, Brazil on Saturday. Priyanka, who looked elegant in a burgundy sleeveless crop top and patterned skirt, posted on her Instagram Stories feed a video of him onstage, with the caption, "Him [heart eyes emoji.]."

Priyanka, 35, and Nick, 25, been linked romantically for most than a month and recently returned from a trip to her native India. During their visit, the singer posted on Instagram Stories a video of the actress laughing, with the caption, "Her [heart eyes emoji]."

Photos

Nick Jonas' Hottest Pics!

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

SplashNews.com

The two vacationed with her family, including her mother, and also attended a pre-engagement ceremony and party for Akash Ambani, the son of billionaire oil tycoon and India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, and his partner Shloka Mehta.

A source recently told E! News that Priyanka and Nick "are progressively getting more serious," adding that the actress' mom "absolutely adored Nick" and that "everyone adores them as a couple and is very supportive of the relationship."

Priyanka and Nick also spent time with his family at his cousin's wedding in New Jersey earlier last month.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Priyanka Chopra , Nick Jonas , Couples , Music , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

Dua Lipa Loves Seeing Familiar Faces in the Crowd

Jennifer Lopez Shares Most Memorable Moment of Vegas Residency

Inside J.Lo's Final Las Vegas Residency Show

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Reveals the Impact Alex Rodriguez Had on Her Las Vegas Residency

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

A Career High Note: How Singing Can Lead Bradley Cooper to Golden Globes Glory

Shawn Mendes

There's Nothing Holdin' Shawn Mendes Back From a PCAs Win Thanks to His Loyal Fans

Jennifer Lopez: Alex Rodriguez Is "Beyond My Wildest Dreams"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.