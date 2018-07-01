Khloe Kardashian Coos at a Grinning Baby True Thompson in Adorable Video

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 1, 2018 11:28 AM
What a happy girl!
Khloe Kardashian posted on Instagram Stories on Saturday an adorable video of her and Tristan Thompson's daughter True Thompson grinning as her mommy coos to her.
"Hi Mama! Hi Mama!" Khloe coos in the filtered clip. "Oh, my happy girl. How's my happy girl?"
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also posted a photo of her holding baby True in a Pampers Pure ad, writing, "I'm so obsessed with her."
Khloe appears to be in high spirits in recent weeks as she, Tristan and her family have moved past the NBA star's cheating scandal, which erupted days before she gave birth to True.
The couple returned with their daughter to Khloe's home in Los Angeles two weeks ago. Last week, they partied with her family at her 34th birthday party, where her sister Kim Kardashian, 37, Instagrammed a video of her asking Tristan to unblock her on Instagram.
Khloe's mom Kris Jenner and siblings had flown to Cleveland soon after True was born to meet the child. In Los Angeles, the baby got to meet her little cousins, including Kim and husband Kanye West's third and youngest child, baby girl Chicago West, was born in January via a surrogate. Last week, Kim posted a sweet photo of her and Khloe holding their daughters.
Their sister Kylie Jenner, 20, is also busy with her own baby girl, Stormi Webster, who just turned five months old. Like Khloe, she had also posted a slew of photos and videos of her child in recent months but had three weeks ago deleted all those showing the baby's face, adding, "I'm not sharing photos of my girl right now."
On Saturday, Kylie posted on Snapchat two images of Stormi, none of which show her face clearly.
Watch a new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on August 5 at 9/8c only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?