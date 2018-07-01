Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Pack on the PDA in New York

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 1, 2018 11:12 AM

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Peter Parker / SplashNews.com

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie's PDA-fest continues a month after they took a couple of days apart, spurring breakup reports.

The 35-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and his 19-year-old girlfriend were photographed getting cozy while resting on a bench during a New York City shopping trip this weekend. Scott had his hand on Sofia's knee as she held onto his arm.

The two visited the upscale fashion boutique Blue & Cream during their visit. Scott later left by himself via a helicopter. He is hosting the Life's a Beach party at the Common Ground bar in the city later on Sunday.

While Scott and Sofia spent time in New York City, his ex Kourtney Kardashian continued her yacht trip in Italy with boyfriend Younes Bendjima and her and Scott's three kids.

Photos

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie: Romance Rewind

Last month, Scott and Sofia spent a couple of days apart after he was reported to have cheated on her. He later wrote on Instagram, in response to breakup reports, "We had no idea we even broke up but thanks for thinking of us."

Three weeks later, they were photographed shopping in Calabasas, California, near their home, with her smiling as he appeared to give her butt a playful pinch or tap.

Watch a new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on August 5 at 9/8c only on E!

