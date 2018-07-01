Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Pack on the PDA in New York

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 1, 2018 11:12 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Peter Parker / SplashNews.com

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie's PDA-fest continues a month after they took a couple of days apart, spurring breakup reports.

The 35-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and his 19-year-old girlfriend were photographed getting cozy while resting on a bench during a New York City shopping trip this weekend. Scott had his hand on Sofia's knee as she held onto his arm.

The two visited the upscale fashion boutique Blue & Cream during their visit. Scott later left by himself via a helicopter. He is hosting the Life's a Beach party at the Common Ground bar in the city later on Sunday.

While Scott and Sofia spent time in New York City, his ex Kourtney Kardashian continued her yacht trip in Italy with boyfriend Younes Bendjima and her and Scott's three kids.

Photos

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie: Romance Rewind

Last month, Scott and Sofia spent a couple of days apart after he was reported to have cheated on her. He later wrote on Instagram, in response to breakup reports, "We had no idea we even broke up but thanks for thinking of us."

Three weeks later, they were photographed shopping in Calabasas, California, near their home, with her smiling as he appeared to give her butt a playful pinch or tap.

Watch a new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on August 5 at 9/8c only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Scott Disick , Sofia Richie , Couples , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Wears Pants to Polo Event—Her Most Casual Look Since Royal Wedding

Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook, Wedding

Inside Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook's Glam Ranch Wedding

ESC; Street Style, 4th of July Sales

Best 4th of July Sales 2018

Prince Charles, Princess Diana, Gibraltar, Honeymoon, 1981

Why Princess Diana's First Months as a Royal Were So Different From Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's Newlywed Days

QVC Christmas in July

Christmas in July Is Here! 10 QVC Stars Share Their Holiday Gift Picks

Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco Marries Karl Cook

Kylie Jenner, Stormi, Instagram

Kylie Jenner Posts New Photos of Stormi After Saying She's ''Not Sharing'' Pics of Her

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.