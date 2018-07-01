Meghan Markle Wears Pants to Polo Event—Her Most Casual Look Since Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle debuted her most casual public duchess outfit as she supported Prince Harry at a polo event on what would have been his late mother Princess Diana's 57th birthday.

On Sunday, the 36-year-old Duchess of Sussex wore a white button-down shirt with sleeves rolled up above her elbows and black skinny capri jeans, paired with black leather Chanel flats and her white Madewell x Biltmore Panama hat with a black band, as she attended day two of the Audi Polo Challenge at the Coworth Park Polo Club in Berkshire.

This marks the first time Meghan has worn pants at a public event since her and Harry's royal wedding.

Meghan had worn her Panama hat and sand-colored Shoshanna Ashland gingham dress as she watched Harry play a Audi Polo Challenge match on Saturday.

She was joined at the event by friend Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian.

On Sunday, Harry, 33, was also joined by celebrity pal Eddie Redmayne.