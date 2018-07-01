Meghan Markle Wears Pants to Polo Event—Her Most Casual Look Since Royal Wedding

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 1, 2018 10:53 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Meghan Markle

Stephen Lock / i-Images

Meghan Markle debuted her most casual public duchess outfit as she supported Prince Harry at a polo event on what would have been his late mother Princess Diana's 57th birthday.

On Sunday, the 36-year-old Duchess of Sussex wore a white button-down shirt with sleeves rolled up above her elbows and black skinny capri jeans, paired with black leather Chanel flats and her white Madewell x Biltmore Panama hat with a black band, as she attended day two of the Audi Polo Challenge at the Coworth Park Polo Club in Berkshire.

This marks the first time Meghan has worn pants at a public event since her and Harry's royal wedding.

Meghan had worn her Panama hat and sand-colored Shoshanna Ashland gingham dress as she watched Harry play a Audi Polo Challenge match on Saturday. 

She was joined at the event by friend Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian.

On Sunday, Harry, 33, was also joined by celebrity pal Eddie Redmayne.

Photos

Meghan Markle's Best Looks

Eddie Redmayne, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Dave Benett/Getty Images for Audi UK

Meghan has worn pants at public outings several times since she and Harry got engaged in November but had stuck to skirts and dresses since their royal wedding in May.

In September, she showcased one of her most casual looks during her first official public appearance with Harry, wearing a white shirt and ripped blue jeans as his date to the Invictus Games.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Royals , Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Lady Gaga

A Fashion Icon Is Born: Lady Gaga's Crazy-Epic Looks from the A Star Is Born Press Tour

PLT Beauty

PrettyLittleThing Just Dropped Their Own Beauty Range and We Want It All

Melania Trump

Melania Trump Steps Out in Céline for Hospital Tour in Africa

Harry Styles, 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

From the Stage to the Street, PCAs Style Star Finalist Harry Styles Is Always Camera Ready

ESC: Clare V

Katie Holmes Was the First Celebrity to Rock This Designer's Colorful Bags

Ariana Grande's Outfit Costs How Much?! - What The Fashion, Ep. 34

Amal Clooney Makes Stylish Appearance at the U.N.

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.