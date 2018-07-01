EXCLUSIVE!

Inside Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook's Glam Ranch Wedding

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 1, 2018 8:36 AM

Kaley Cuoco is married and wow, what a wedding!

On Saturday night, the Big Bang Theory star wed fellow equestrian Karl Cook in a glamorous ceremony at Cook's Pomponio horse ranch in Southern California.

"Good morning honey, I love you, and I'm sorry," Cook wrote to Cuoco on Instagram on Sunday morning, alongside a photo of them kissing at the wedding. "I am still processing the greatest night of my life marrying the love of my life! I mean god damn that dress was amazing!"

The bride wore a white sleeveless lace Reem Acra gown with a matching cape to the outdoor ceremony and a white lace plunging Tadashi Shoji jumpsuit to the reception, which was held indoors under a two-story tent and continued well into the early morning.

"The wedding was insane and they went all out to make it extremely personal and special," a source told E! News exclusively. "Their initials KC² were everywhere and they also incorporated their shared love of horses and dogs into many aspects of the decor."

"Their initials were painted on the lawn, on personal fans for each guests, on the food, on little bourbon bottles for guests and on the favors, which were tequila and shot glasses," the source said. "They had horseshoes all over the place and they walked through the stables and by the horses to walk down the aisle."

Photos

Celeb Wedding Dresses

Cuoco and Cook's pet dog Ruby was carried down the aisle, while dogs Norman and Tank were led on leases. Photos of them were also on display around the venue. In lieu of gifts, the bride and groom had a dog donation center.

The couple's beloved horses also made an appearance. 

The ceremony took place in front of a giant horseshoe-shaped flower structure with feathers, the source told E! News. Cook walked down the aisle to a cover of Mariah Carey's "Dreamlover" and Cuoco walked to one of their favorite songs, "I Will Love You," which Gin Wigmore performed live. Her father walked her down the aisle.

Guests sat in a circle around them and the officiant, Cuoco's sister, Bri Cuoco, who got ordained for the wedding. She talked about how it was love at first sight for Cuoco and Cook. The bride and groom read their own vows and she and her sister got emotional. After Bri pronounced the couple husband and wife, she called on guests to raise their shot glasses for a toast.

"It was so beautiful and peaceful," the source said.

Guests included Cuoco's Big Bang Theory co-stars Johnny Galecki and Mayim Bialik, her former 8 Simple Rules co-star Amy Davidson, Lacey Chabert, Whitney Cummings, stylist Brad Goreski, actor Daniel Montgomery and TV producer Gary Janetti. Cuoco's friend and makeup artist Jamie Greenberg. She and other guests posted many photos and videos from the wedding. 

 

The reception had a carnival theme.

Inside the tent, stars were projected on the ceiling, the source said, adding that guests arrived via a makeshift tunnel walkway adorned with twinkle lights.

There were jugglers, acrobats on stilts, fire breathers and dancers and trapeze artists and people munched on cotton candy and popcorn.

There was also a milk and cookie bar with huge light letters that spelled out "INDULGE," a Zhoosh beauty room with mini beauty products, and another room with a shoeshiner and a cigar roller.

"It was a huge party," the source said. "They had a live band and a DJ with dancing until 2 a.m. It was a crazy party and the funnest wedding where they thought of every detail."

During the reception, Cuoco jumped on her husband's back as they danced to Big & Rich's "Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)."

This is Cuoco's second marriage.

 She got engaged to Karl Cook last November on her 32nd birthday. The two have been together for more than two years.

