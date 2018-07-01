Inside Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook's Glam Ranch Wedding

Kaley Cuoco is married and wow, what a wedding!

On Saturday night, the Big Bang Theory star wed fellow equestrian Karl Cook in a glamorous ceremony at Cook's Pomponio horse ranch in Southern California.

"Good morning honey, I love you, and I'm sorry," Cook wrote to Cuoco on Instagram on Sunday morning, alongside a photo of them kissing at the wedding. "I am still processing the greatest night of my life marrying the love of my life! I mean god damn that dress was amazing!"

The bride wore a white sleeveless lace Reem Acra gown with a matching cape to the outdoor ceremony and a white lace plunging Tadashi Shoji jumpsuit to the reception, which was held indoors under a two-story tent and continued well into the early morning.

"The wedding was insane and they went all out to make it extremely personal and special," a source told E! News exclusively. "Their initials KC² were everywhere and they also incorporated their shared love of horses and dogs into many aspects of the decor."

"Their initials were painted on the lawn, on personal fans for each guests, on the food, on little bourbon bottles for guests and on the favors, which were tequila and shot glasses," the source said. "They had horseshoes all over the place and they walked through the stables and by the horses to walk down the aisle."