Selena Gomez Is All Smiles Hotel Transylvania 3 Premiere—Her First in Over 2 Years

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Ever since her secret kidney transplant last summer, Selena Gomez has become a master of laying low—but today she was all about the fun and sun of summer, attending the daytime premiere of Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation in Los Angeles on Saturday.
The fun-filled premiere marks her first movie premiere in two and a half years. The last film red carpet she did was for The Fundamentals of Caring premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2016.
She may be an A-lister and a jet-setter but this is only the fourth major event that the popstar/actress has attended in 2018.
For today's event, Selena selected a china-patterned Oscar de la Renta crop top and skirt. She accessorized with a $12,000 Tiffany & Co. platinum diamond hoop earrings and a $9,500 Tiffany & Co. diamond cross necklace, which she's been wearing since the Met Gala last month.
The only other events the "Wolves" singer has turned up for this year is the Met Gala, WE Day California and Coach's Fall 2018 runway show.
At the event, she told entertainment journalistMarc Malkin it would be "so soon" before fans got to hear some new music.
Check out which other celebs attended the event, and which ones, like Molly Shannon, David Spade, Rebecca Gayheart and more, brought along their adorable kiddos!
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
David Spade and Harper Spade
The doting dad takes his tow-headed daughter to the animated film's premiere.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Amber Rose and Sebastian Taylor Thomaz
Amber Rose and her son go for matching outfits at the premiere.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Andy Samberg
The funny man looks totally cool and totally non-summery for the premiere.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Jodie Sweetin and Daughters
The Fuller House star and her daughters Zoie Laurel May Herpin and Beatrix Carlin Sweetin Coyle attend the Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation's world premiere of Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Kathryn Hahn and Mae Sandler
The actress and her daughter hit up the Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation during Mae's summer vacation!
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Kendra Wilkinson, Hank Baskett IV and Alijah Mary Baskett
The reality star brings her two kids from her marriage to Hank Baskett along with her to the family friendly premiere.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Lonnie Chavis
The This Is Us star smiles wide at the Hotel Transylvania 3 premiere.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Molly Shannon, Stella Shannon Chesnut
The funny lady and her daughter take to the blue carpet at the animated film's premiere.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Rebecca Gayheart, Billie Beatrice Dane and Georgia Dane,
Rebecca spends some time with her two daughters at the Hotel Transylvania 3 premiere.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Steve Howey and Sarah Shahi
The longtime couple and their kids have fun at the Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation premiere in Los Angeles.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Tori Spelling
The reality star attends the Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation's world premiere of Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation at Regency Village Theatre.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Selena Gomez
The popstar pops on the blue carpet at the Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation premiere.
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation takes a bite out of theaters on July 13.
