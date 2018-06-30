Selena Gomez Is All Smiles Hotel Transylvania 3 Premiere—Her First in Over 2 Years

Ever since her secret kidney transplant last summer, Selena Gomez has become a master of laying low—but today she was all about the fun and sun of summer, attending the daytime premiere of Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The fun-filled premiere marks her first movie premiere in two and a half years. The last film red carpet she did was for The Fundamentals of Caring premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2016.

She may be an A-lister and a jet-setter but this is only the fourth major event that the popstar/actress has attended in 2018.

For today's event, Selena selected a china-patterned Oscar de la Renta crop top and skirt. She accessorized with a $12,000 Tiffany & Co. platinum diamond hoop earrings and a $9,500 Tiffany & Co. diamond cross necklace, which she's been wearing since the Met Gala last month.

The only other events the "Wolves" singer has turned up for this year is the Met Gala, WE Day California and Coach's Fall 2018 runway show.