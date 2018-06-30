Abby Lee Miller Gives Fans Health Update After Second Surgery: ''I Had 52 Staples''

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Jun. 30, 2018 6:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Abby Lee Miller, Thumbs Up, Easter

All Access / SAF / Splash News

After some serious health scares and two surgeries, Abby Lee Miller says she's finally "on the mend" in a new social media post.

On Saturday, the former Dance Moms star, who was recently diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma after serving TK time in prison, posted a somewhat graphic Instagram photo of her back, showing her scars and stitches.

Along with the Instagram image, Abby Lee wrote, "After the 2nd surgery, My back is finally on the mend. I just wish the top section & bottom would hurry along too! I had 52 staples perfectly aligned and now a bunch of crazy stitches are holding my neck & lumbar region together! #abbyleemiller #abbylee #dancemoms @hoomanmelamedmd #aldc #aldcla #spjne #disc."

In April, Abby Lee underwent emergency spinal surgery.

Read

Abby Lee Miller Undergoes Emergency Surgery Amid Cancer Battle

After undergoing an MRI in early June, Miller told her fans that she was taken into a "quick little emergency surgery." 

She did not specify what the surgery entailed, but said in her post, "I'm in recovery now and texting so everything must be ok, just hiccups in my plans!" 

"I'm on a tight schedule," Miller added, "shooting two projects and I need to get out of here and on with my life!!! Please keep me in your prayers. I'm grateful for all the well wishes!" 

After her emergency spinal surgery in April, Samer Saah, a rep Orthopedic spine surgeon Dr. Hooman Melamed, told E! News at the time that Abby Lee had emergency surgery due to an infection in her spine. The 51-year-old underwent surgery in order to remove a mass close to her spine. Saah explains that if the mass had not removed it could have caused her to die or be paralyzed. 

Dr. Melamed is the same doctor that is tagged in Abby Lee's most recent health post.

Miller was sentenced to a year and one day in prison in May 2017 for bankruptcy fraud. After spending over eight and a half months at FCI Victorville federal prison, she was released on March 27 and was sent to a halfway house, where she was released from in late May.

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Abby Lee Miller
Latest News
Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson, Ace Knute Johnson, Instagram

Jessica Simpson Celebrates Son Ace's 5th Birthday With a Baseball and Parrot Party

Rob Delaney

Rob Delaney and Wife Leah Expecting a Baby Five Months After Son's Death

Josiah Duggar, Lauren Swanson, Engagement

Counting On's Josiah Duggar Marries Lauren Swanson

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Has a Tattoo Dedicated to Pete Davidson's Dad Who Died on 9/11

Alex Murrel, Taylor Cole, Laguna Beach, baby shower, Instagram

Pregnant Laguna Beach Stars Taylor Cole and Alex Murrel Go Bump to Bump at Baby Shower

Drake, Instagram

Drake Parties at Scorpion Album Release Party in Miami

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda Sings Hamilton Lullaby at Families Belong Together Rally

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.