Rob Delaney and Wife Leah Expecting a Baby Five Months After Son's Death

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Jun. 30, 2018 4:45 PM
Happy days after some trying times...
Catastrophe actor Rob Delaney revealed in a touching social media post on Saturday that his wife Leah is expecting another child.
The actor, who first gained fame with his popular Twitter account, tweeted, "Just had 2 typically wonderful @NHSEnglandLDN midwives visit my pregnant wife & I for a home birth assessment.”
The happy news that his wife is pregnant comes just five months after Rob made the heartbreaking revelation in February that his 2.5-year-old son Henry had died from brain cancer in January.
Rob and Leah are also the parents to two other sons.
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Along with Rob's post, he shared a video in support of England's National Healthcare Service, in which Rob explains, "We had a couple of kids in the US and we had one child here in the UK and we're about to have another and now I know unfortunately that things can go very wrong and so I don't have the attitude like it won't happen to me because it did happen to us."
"Our son Henry passed away in January of this year from cancer and he was a beautiful little boy from the moment he was born until the moment he died."
The actor continued in the heartfelt statement, "And he benefited so much from the healthcare system here and so did we as his parents because while we endured stress that was truly unbelievable.
Delaney added, "We didn't endure the financial stress of wondering are we going to be able to pay for this, are we going to have to move during his treatment because we have to move into a smaller house or move in with relatives ... so that financial stress we didn't have to endure here and what a gift..."
In February, the actor broke the sad news about Henry's death on his own Facebook page, "Henry had been diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016, shortly after his first birthday, following persistent vomiting and weight loss. He had surgery to remove the tumor and further treatment through the early part of 2017. Then the cancer returned last autumn and he died in January."
On Father's Day, Rob paid tribute to Henry when he posted a photograph kissing his son as he held the child in his arms.
He tweeted: "This is the first Father’s Day since my beautiful Henry died. Love today to all dads & moms who’ve lost a child."
Congrats to Leah, Rob and their growing family...
