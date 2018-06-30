Ariana Grande Has a Tattoo Dedicated to Pete Davidson's Dad Who Died on 9/11

Ariana Grandehas made the ultimate gesture of love for Pete Davidsonamid their whirlwind relationship.

Eagle-eyed fans recently noticed that the 25-year-old singer has a new tattoo on her foot, the number 8418—the badge number of her fiancé's late father, New York firefighter Scott Davidson, who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Pete has for years had the same number tattooed on his left arm.

Grande's new tattoo is visible in photos of her and Davidson walking in New York City earlier this week.

Earlier this month, the 24-year-old SNL star debuted not one but two tattoos that pay tribute to Ariana.

The fan-favorite couple has been spotted out and about in the city several times in recent days, most recently on Friday, when they went shopping together at a Sephora store.

Davidson confirmed his and Grande's relationship on Instagram in late MayTheir engagement was made public earlier this month.

Also earlier this month, Grande teased on social media that she and Davidson had gotten a New York apartment together. On Saturday, she posted on Instagram stories a video of Davidson pacing in a room containing boxes, as well as a large TV mounted on the wall.

"Three weeks and still have these box," he said. "Time to move into the crib."

"Time to f--king organize," Grande wrote.

