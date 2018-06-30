Pregnant Laguna Beach Stars Taylor Cole and Alex Murrel Go Bump to Bump at Baby Shower

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Jun. 30, 2018 2:19 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Alex Murrel, Taylor Cole, Laguna Beach, baby shower, Instagram

Alex Murrel/Instagram

Back to the beach with a bunch of babies on the way!

Laguna Beach alums and expectant mothers Alex Murrel and Taylor Cole were all about celebrating their friendship and their pregnancy status. The pregnant best friends, who are just eight weeks apart, got together for Cole's baby shower on Saturday.

Along with the pic of the bumpin' beauties, Alex wrote, "Showering our girl @taylorcolephoto & #BabySimsy #8weeksapart."

On March 11, Alex announced on social media that she was expecting her second child, a baby boy, with husband Kyle Mark Johnson.

"Baby brother on his way this July! #JulyBabies," Murrel, who now uses the last name Johnson, wrote on alongside a series of family photos, which just so happened to be taken by reality star-turned photographer Taylor. 

The images showed the soon-to-be mother of two posing alongside her hubby and their 1-year-old son Levi.

Photos

The Hills & Laguna Beach: Where Are They Now?

"I was on Laguna Beach with Alex and she is still my best friend," the founder of Taylor Cole Photography told E! News about the pics, "so it was very special to capture this for her."

In the comments, Murrel revealed her due date is July 27th, which means Taylor is due in late September!

Taylor has been married to husband Kevin Simshauser since 2015.

Taylor and Alex join the gaggle of Laguna Beach and The Hills stars, including Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, Whitney Port, Lauren Conrad and Jason Wahler,  who have recently welcomed children.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Laguna Beach , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Rob Delaney

Rob Delaney and Wife Leah Expecting a Baby Five Months After Son's Death

Josiah Duggar, Lauren Swanson, Engagement

Counting On's Josiah Duggar Marries Lauren Swanson

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Has a Tattoo Dedicated to Pete Davidson's Dad Who Died on 9/11

Drake, Instagram

Drake Parties at Scorpion Album Release Party in Miami

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda Sings Hamilton Lullaby at Families Belong Together Rally

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian Showcases Hot Bikini Styles on Italy Trip With Younes Bendjima and Kids

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Wears Patterned Dress While Supporting Prince Harry at Polo Match

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.