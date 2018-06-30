Pregnant Laguna Beach Stars Taylor Cole and Alex Murrel Go Bump to Bump at Baby Shower

Back to the beach with a bunch of babies on the way!

Laguna Beach alums and expectant mothers Alex Murrel and Taylor Cole were all about celebrating their friendship and their pregnancy status. The pregnant best friends, who are just eight weeks apart, got together for Cole's baby shower on Saturday.

Along with the pic of the bumpin' beauties, Alex wrote, "Showering our girl @taylorcolephoto & #BabySimsy #8weeksapart."

On March 11, Alex announced on social media that she was expecting her second child, a baby boy, with husband Kyle Mark Johnson.

"Baby brother on his way this July! #JulyBabies," Murrel, who now uses the last name Johnson, wrote on alongside a series of family photos, which just so happened to be taken by reality star-turned photographer Taylor.

The images showed the soon-to-be mother of two posing alongside her hubby and their 1-year-old son Levi.