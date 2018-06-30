Lin-Manuel Miranda Sings Hamilton Lullaby at Families Belong Together Rally

Hamilton musical creator Lin-Manuel Miranda dedicated a special song to parents separated from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border as he joined thousands of people, including fellow celebs, at the Families Belong Together rally in front of the White House.

The demonstration in Lafayette Square was broadcast on CNN and other outlets and was one of hundreds held nationwide in protest of the Trump administration's immigration policies. Miranda took to the stage to perform an acapella version of the song "Dear Theodosia," a moving lullaby about parenthood from Hamilton.

"We're here because there's parents right now who can't sing lullabies to their kids," Miranda told the crowd before singing the song.

In Hamilton, Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr sing "Dear Theodosia" to their children. Sample lyrics include, "You will come of age with our young nation / We'll bleed and fight for you, we'll make it right for you / If we lay a strong enough foundation / We'll pass it on to you, we'll give the world to you / And you'll blow us all away."