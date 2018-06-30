Carrie Underwood and Isaiah Share Cute Mommy-Son Moment at His First Show

Carrie Underwood's son is her biggest fan!

She and husband and Nashville Predators player Mike Fisher brought 3-year-old Isaiah, nicknamed Izzy, to watch her perform a concert during the weekend celebrations of the opening of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City on Friday. It was the boy's first show.

The child sat on his dad's lap in the front row. Fisher posted on Instagram a sweet black and white photo of Underwood cuddling with the boy at the concert.

"Izzy's first show!" he wrote. "He's proud of his momma!"

"This was about 30 seconds before I went on stage tonight...❤️❤️❤️," Underwood added in her own post, alongside the same photo.