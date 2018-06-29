Neve Campbell Reveals She Adopted a Baby Boy With JJ Feild

Neve Campbell has some big family news to share.

In an Instagram post shared Friday afternoon, the House of Cards star revealed that she adopted a baby boy with her actor partner JJ Feild.

"Sheer joy!!!!....So it's been a secret up until now as JJ and I wanted to wait until it was official but we adopted a beautiful baby boy 5 months ago," Neve wrote to her followers. "His name is Raynor and we are madly in love with him. Our 6 year old son Caspian is over the moon and asks every morning 'Can I hold my baby? Can I feed my baby? Can I play with my baby?' It's the most incredible thing we've experienced."

She added, "We're so grateful for this beautiful light coming into our lives and we think of and are grateful to his birth family every day for such an incredible gift. This picture was taken moments after our adoption became official yesterday and I've been dying to share our news with you all!"