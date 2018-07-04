Victoria and David Beckham Celebrate 19-Year Wedding Anniversary: Relive Their Cutest Family Moments

The Spice Girls member-turned-designer met her soccer stud in the Manchester United player's lounge in 1997. Two years later, they welcomed eldest son Brooklyn Beckham into the world and married at a castle in Ireland on July 4, 1999.
During their time together, the British stars have made major strides in their professional lives. In 2007, Victoria embarked on The Return of the Spice Girls tour, and a year later, she launched her very own fashion dynasty. Meanwhile, David left a legacy on the soccer field as six-year captain of the England national team and is now starting a Major League Soccer team in Miami, Fla.
Even with their busy careers, the couple always makes space in their schedules for quality time with their four children—Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13 and Harper, 6.
In honor of their special day, take a look at some of the Beckham family's cutest moments in our gallery below.
REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Selfie Time!
David snapped a quick pic of his daughter Harper and sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz right before Victoria's Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week. The five sat front row next to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour as they cheered on their favorite person.
rune hellestad/Corbis via Getty Images
Red Carpet Stars
The five looked camera-ready for press night of the Spice Girls' Viva Forever: The Musical at Piccadilly Theatre in December 2012. Victoria donned separate pieces from her collection, while her boys sported carefully coordinated Burberry suits. Fashion runs in the family!
P Yim/Getty Images
Hugs and Kisses
Victoria planted a kiss on her son's cheek before her February 2018 fashion show during New York Fashion Week. David posted an adorable selfie with Romeo, Cruz and Harper later that night writing, "Show day... Proud of mummy."
Article continues below
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images
Dad's Biggest Fans
Cruz, Harper and Romeo joined the pre-game festivities for their dad's Match for Children in aid of UNICEF in November 2015, while Brooklyn played during the face-off game between Great Britain and Ireland vs. The Rest of the World. All four kids wore matching red to support their dad's jersey.
Instagram
Winter Wonderland
Instagram
Boys Time
Last New Year's Eve, David enjoyed a sunset and some relaxing pool time with his boys. He captioned the cool Instagram pic, "Sunset with my beautiful boys."
Article continues below
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Burberry
Runway Ready
Seated next to Elton John and Anna Wintour, the stylish family turned heads at the Burberry "London in Los Angeles" event at the Griffith Observatory in April 2015.
Instagram
Birthday Boy
In September 2017, Victoria posted this close-up of Romeo on his 15th birthday to Instagram gushing, "Kisses Birthday boy! We all love you so, so much Romeo."
Tony Woolliscroft/WireImage
Looking Sharp
David and Victoria looked calm and collected as they posed with their boys at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2010 Awards in Birmingham, England.
Article continues below
Instagram
Daddy's Girl
For her sixth birthday, Harper experienced a tea party fit for a princess. Accompanied by her dad and grandma, Harper and a few schools friends enjoyed a special visit from Princess Eugenie of York at Buckingham Palace. David wrote a charming message about his daughter on Instagram gushing, "Happy Birthday to our special little young lady ...Such a special girl who brings so much joy and happiness into our lives.. Happy 6th birthday ( I can't believe your 6 already ) have the most amazing day we love you pretty lady x."
Instagram
Happy Mother's Day
The good-looking family struck a pose as they celebrated Mother's Day together. David posted the family pic on his Instagram writing, "Happy Mother's Day to an amazing mummy to this beautiful little bunch."
