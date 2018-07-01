Best 4th of July Sales 2018

REX/Shutterstock
by Taylor Stephan | Sun., Jul. 1, 2018 5:00 AM
4th of July (a.k.a. America's birthday) is kind of a big deal around here.
Don't worry, we're not about to go all history teacher on you, but we did want to remind you of the meaning of the day. Why? Well it's kind of tradition that on birthdays there are gifts (are we right or are we right?). And since the 4th of July is a huge sale day, you should absolutely take this opportunity to buy some gifts, of some kind. A few new dresses for you, a handbag for your mom, a BFF necklace for your sister—whatever your little heart desires.
Trust: With a list this extensive you'll find more than enough (majorly discounted) goodies for all your favorite people.
12th Tribe
Get select items for $20 on July 4.
21HM
From July 3-5, get 50% off sitewide with the code (if applicable): sale50.
2(X)IST
Get 15% off sale items only, free shipping on orders $50+ from June 30–July 4 with the code: HOT15.
ADMK Jewelry
July 1-4 get 20% off sitewide with the code:July4th.
Adorn Les Dessous
On July 4 get 30% off sitewide with the code: HAPPY 4TH.
ADORNIA
Now through July 4 get 30% off sitewide with the code: REDWHITEANDBABE.
Adore Me
On America's birthday, get your first set for $19.95, buy one get one 50% off select items or up to $40 off select items.
Alternative
July 2-4 get 50% off (excludes last chance items) with the code: FOURTH50.
Andre Assous
From July 1-8 select items will be up to 40% off.
Anine Bing
Now-July 1 get 70% off select styles, no code needed.(10% of all sale items purchased during this sale will be matched and donated to Dress for Success.)
Aritzia
Now until Aug. 19 shop the Spring/Summer Sale,where everything is up to 50% off.
ASH
July 1-6, get 50% off select styles.
Audrey & Olive
July 1-4, get 30% off sitewide with the code: JULY.
Ban.do
Get free shipping on all orders and a gift with purchase on orders over $50 from July 2-6. Gift with purchase are these floaties.
Bandolier
Get free shipping July 4 and 5 when you shop online.
BaubleBar
From June 28-July 4, get an extra 20% off sale items.
Calzedonia
From June 25-July 4 get 50% off select styles.
Charles & Colvard
Get 15% off sitewide from June 24-July 4, no code needed.
CHARLOTTE RUSSE
Get a FREE 4th of July sunglasses in-store on Friday, June 29, no purchase required.
Cinzia Rocca
Get an additional 10% off already 30% off reduced prices. Also get free shipping when you spend over $300 from July 3-9. Just use code: 10FORYOU.
Coalition LA & Motion by Coalition
From June 29-July 4 Coalition LA (outerwear & apparel) & Motion by Coalition activewear will offer 25% off sidewide with the code: FIREWORKS25.
daniel patrick
From June 28-July 4 get 20% off regular priced items with the code: DPFOURTH20.
Dear Frances
July 2-4 get 20% off sitewide with the code: 4TH20.
Donna Mizani
July 1-4 get 35% off sitewide with the code: HAPPY4TH
Dormify
Get 20% off your entire order with code: FIREWORK from June 28-July 5.
Duluth
From July 2-4 get discounts on select key styles, no code needed.
Five and Two Jewelry
From July 4-8 get 20% off sitewide with an additional 40% off all sale with the code: JULY418. New styles will be added July 4!
Glamrocks
From July 1-4 get 15% off sitewide with the code (if applicable): fireworks2018.
Haute Rogue
Get 35% off sidewide with free shipping from July 2-6.
Helena Quinn
July 1-6 get 30% off on all Sheer Pool Robes, and 25% off on other select styles with code: HQ4TH.
High Fashion Home
Get up to 40% off select artwork July 3-4.
Intimissimi
Now through July 4 get 50% off Select Women's & Men's styles.
Jaclyn Jones USA
From June 28–July 5 get 20% off sitewide with the code: USA20.
Jemma Sands
Get 60% off their beach clothing collection with code: SWEETSUMMER18 from June 28-July 6.
Joe's
Now through July 4 get 30% off select full price items + take an additional 30% off sale items with the code: JULY30.
Krochet Kids
Now until July 5 shop $10 tees and tanks.
Lark Skin Co.
From July 4-July 8 get 20% off sitewide with the code: FIREWORKS.
Lulu and Georgia
Get 20% off ALL rugs between June 28 and July 5 when you use the code: JULY4.
Lysse
From July 3-5 take 17.76% off sitewide.
Miranda Frye
From June 30-July 1 get 20% off all charms and chains with the code: MFFREEDOM.
Naked Zebra
From July 1-4 get 50% off + Free Domestic Ground Shipping with the code: JUL-XTREME-50.
Nau
From July 2-8 get 25% off select spring styles, no code needed.
Of a Kind
Get 30% off and more on select products for a limited time, no code required, now until July 9.
Parker Smith
From June 30-July 8 get up to 50% off select styles.
Parpala Jewelry
On July 4 get 15% off sitewide with the code: Babefour.
Phoebe Jonas Jewelry
Get 20% off sitewide with the code: JULY2018, July 1-8. Also get 25% off all Sterling Silver with the code: COOL18, now through July 4.
PowerDot
From July 4-7, get 25% off, no promo code needed.
Rachel Zoe Collection
On July 4 get up to 60% off on select styles.
Rebecca Taylor
Now until July 4 get an extra 30% off with the code: JULY30.
REI
From now-July 4, get up to 40% off, no promo code needed.
Ryderwear
From June 30-July 5 get 10% off sale items.
SANCTUARY
June 30-July 4 get $25 off for every $100 spent with the code: JULY18.
SPHYNX
From June 25- July 6 BOGO 50% off with the code: SPARKLE.
Sunday Somewhere
Now through July 10 get up to 50% off retail price, no promo code needed.
The Dreslyn
Get the following deals July 1-8th at Midnight PT. Spend up to $500, Take 20% off your order; Spend over $500, Take 25% off your order. Just enter the code: FOURTH at checkout.
Thread Talk
Get 20% off throws with the code: Happy4th July 1-4.
Top It Off Accessories
Take 50% off sitewide with the code: FIREWORKS July 1-9.
True Religion
From June 28–July 11 get 30-60% off select styles.
Valfre
Get up to 90% off everything on the site with tiered sections from 20% all the way up to 90%.
WET Swimwear
Get 30% off sitewide from July 1-5 with free shipping on orders over $50. Use the code: WETJULY4 at checkout.
White + Warren
From June 29-July 4 get up to 60% off, no code needed.
WILDFOX
From June 27-July 4, the entire site is 25% off.
