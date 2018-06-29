The Office Star Hugh Dane's Cause of Death Revealed

Mitch Haddad/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
by Jennifer Cullen | Fri., Jun. 29, 2018 4:00 PM
Mitch Haddad/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Hugh Dane, who played Hank the security guard on The Office, died from pancreatic cancer according to a death certificate obtained by TMZ.
The actor passed away on May 16 at his home in Los Angeles. The circumstances of his death were unknown at the time.
The news was first shared by Rainn Wilson, who played Dwight on the series. On Jun. 4, he wrote on Twitter, "RIP Hugh Dane, aka Hank the security guard. He was one of the greats. So kind, funny, talented. We will all miss him."
Following the announcement came several tweets from other members of the cast who shared fond memories of the actor.
Steve Carell shared simply, "What a terrific guy" while Mindy Kaling wrote, "Hugh Dane was one the funniest actors ever. I loved writing and acting with him."
Although he was best known for his role in The Office, Dane had been in the entertainment industry for more than 40 years. He had small roles in a number of TV shows including Friends, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Boy Meets World and Sister, Sister.
At the time of his death, Dane was 75 years old.
Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross Struggle to Find a Balance Between Their Friends and Family on ASHLEE+EVAN
Kim Kardashian Fights With Both Sister Kourtney & Hubby Kanye West on KUWTK: "She Did Something Really Malicious"
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?