The Office Star Hugh Dane's Cause of Death Revealed

  • By
    &

by Jennifer Cullen | Fri., Jun. 29, 2018 4:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Hugh Dane, The Office

Mitch Haddad/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Hugh Dane, who played Hank the security guard on The Office, died from pancreatic cancer according to a death certificate obtained by TMZ.

The actor passed away on May 16 at his home in Los Angeles. The circumstances of his death were unknown at the time.

The news was first shared by Rainn Wilson, who played Dwight on the series. On Jun. 4, he wrote on Twitter, "RIP Hugh Dane, aka Hank the security guard. He was one of the greats. So kind, funny, talented. We will all miss him."

Following the announcement came several tweets from other members of the cast who shared fond memories of the actor.

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

Steve Carell shared simply, "What a terrific guy" while Mindy Kaling wrote, "Hugh Dane was one the funniest actors ever. I loved writing and acting with him."

Although he was best known for his role in The Office, Dane had been in the entertainment industry for more than 40 years. He had small roles in a number of TV shows including Friends, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Boy Meets World and Sister, Sister.

At the time of his death, Dane was 75 years old.

Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Office , Death , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Hilary Duff, Birthday

Hilary Duff Spends Birthday at Disneyland as She Nears Due Date

Ashlee+Evan, Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross

Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross Struggle to Find a Balance Between Their Friends and Family on ASHLEE+EVAN

Kanye West, Adam Driver, Kenan Thompson, SNL

People Were Unhappy When Kanye West Didn't Drop His New Album Yandhi

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1508

Kim Kardashian Fights With Both Sister Kourtney & Hubby Kanye West on KUWTK: "She Did Something Really Malicious"

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Posts About Happiness Days After "We Do Not See Color" Comment Backlash

North West, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, SNL

North West Dances and Cheers on Kanye West at SNL

Willow Palin, Ricky Bailey

Willow Palin Gets Married a Day After Brother Track Palin's Arrest

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.