Riverdale's Camila Mendes Sparks Romance Rumors With Victor Houston

It looks like our favorite Riverdale star may have a new man in her life!
A source tells E! News that Camila Mendes is dating Victor Houston.
We're told the pair went to neighboring high schools in Florida before reconnecting recently in New York City. According to our insider, the couple has been dating for two months.
While the pair hasn't confirmed their status, fans can't help but notice the duo's friendly behavior on and off social media.
Speculation began on June 9th when Camila posted an Instagram of two men kissing her cheek, one of whom is Victor. She captioned the shot, "call me archie andrews," referencing the Riverdale character.
On June 24, Camila fueled the rumored romance with an adorable shot of the pair posted to her Instagram Story, with a heart placed above their faces. The picture was seemingly taken while the couple was out with friends at E.P. & L.P. in West Hollywood, where they were spotted Saturday evening.
"They clearly looked like a couple and didn't leave each other's side for the hour they were there," a separate source shared with E! News. "They were showing a lot of PDA and were being very lovey dovey."
And for Camila's birthday Friday, Victor posted a shot of him and the actress writing, "Happy birthday beautiful," to which the star replied with a heart emoji.
The 24-year-old actress has had a busy year as her first role catapulted her into fame. Camila is currently filming the third season of Riverdale, but according to the source, she "has been making an effort to see [Victor] in between shooting."
We'll keep an eye out for more updates from this good-looking pair.
