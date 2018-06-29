Shameless' Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin Expecting Their First Child

Talk about a birthday to remember!

As Addison Timlin celebrated her birthday today, the actress along with Shameless star Jeremy Allen White revealed on Instagram that they are expanding their family and expecting a baby.

"We made a baby and my heart is bursting at the seams," Addison wrote to her followers. "Today is my birthday but my wish already came true. This is 27 and the best is yet to come"

Jeremy added, "Happy birthday sweetheart. You're gonna be the best momma, I love you."

Famous friends and followers couldn't help but express their excitement in the comments section.