Shameless' Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin Expecting Their First Child

Instagram
Talk about a birthday to remember!
As Addison Timlin celebrated her birthday today, the actress along with Shameless star Jeremy Allen White revealed on Instagram that they are expanding their family and expecting a baby.
"We made a baby and my heart is bursting at the seams," Addison wrote to her followers. "Today is my birthday but my wish already came true. This is 27 and the best is yet to come"
Jeremy added, "Happy birthday sweetheart. You're gonna be the best momma, I love you."
Famous friends and followers couldn't help but express their excitement in the comments section.
Shameless co-star Shanola Hampton wrote, "You know I'm crying right?! Love you both so much and the BABY!" Ashley Benson added, "WHATTTTT!!!!!!! Yessssss half birthday baby and omg. Best news."
The Hollywood stars worked together in the 2008 film Afterschool. Things didn't turn romantic, however, until several years later.
Jeremy would later receive the role as Lip Gallagher on Shameless while Addison would star in Californication.
As for the couple's real life off-screen love story, one look at their social media and you'll be able to sense the bond these two share.
From posting couples shots or documenting date nights, there's something special between these two.
Congratulations you guys on the happy news.